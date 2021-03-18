Short Interest in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Decreases By 19.5%

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the February 11th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.15. 23,890,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,975. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.