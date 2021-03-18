Short Interest in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Grows By 28.2%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. Targa Resources has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $35.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

