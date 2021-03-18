Short Interest in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Grows By 27.7%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synacor by 41.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synacor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SYNC. Craig Hallum cut Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Synacor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Synacor has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

