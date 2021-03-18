Short Interest in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Decreases By 21.9%

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Solar Senior Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $129,899.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,816.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

