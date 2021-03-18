Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Decreases By 20.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
OTCMKTS SHLRF remained flat at $$276.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Schindler has a one year low of $192.75 and a one year high of $300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.74.
Schindler Company Profile
