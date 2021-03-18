Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Decreases By 25.0%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 11th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWEOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 27,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

