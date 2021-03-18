Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 23.4%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 11th total of 1,925,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 6,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,236. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

