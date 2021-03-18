Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rises By 29.1%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,945,700 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 11th total of 3,830,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PLLIF traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

