Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Decreases By 28.6%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGRY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Pennon Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.984 per share. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

