Short Interest in Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Drops By 24.2%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NES stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 14,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,471. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,111 shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $154,341.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.