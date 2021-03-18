Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Expands By 25.9%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

NMS stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

