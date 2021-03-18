Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expands By 29.7%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 11th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DNOW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 443,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,107. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NOW by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NOW by 4,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 183,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

