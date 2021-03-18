Short Interest in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Drops By 24.1%

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 623,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,617,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $11,838,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NTST stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 9,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,272. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.