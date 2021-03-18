Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expands By 32.2%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MYOV stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 155,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,525. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,827,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 101,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

