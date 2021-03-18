Short Interest in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Expands By 30.1%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 11th total of 129,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MVB Financial stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $33.80. 2,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

