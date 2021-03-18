Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Decreases By 25.7%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 644,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 11th total of 868,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 617,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.00, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $6.99 on Thursday, reaching $345.21. 8,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.45 and its 200-day moving average is $329.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

