Short Interest in LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Drops By 19.3%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.5 days.

LPKFF traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

