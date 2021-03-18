Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Drops By 25.3%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of LCCTF remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. L’Occitane International has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Get L'Occitane International alerts:

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare and haircare products. In addition, it engages in the general warehousing business.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.