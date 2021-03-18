Short Interest in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Expands By 29.4%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 11th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of LMB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.