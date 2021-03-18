Short Interest in Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Drops By 27.3%

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LMTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Laser Master International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
Laser Master International Company Profile
Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Laser Master International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Master International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.