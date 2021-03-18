Short Interest in Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Drops By 27.3%

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LMTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Laser Master International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24.

Laser Master International Company Profile

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

