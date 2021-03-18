Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Decreases By 19.4%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 11th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 367,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 1,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,879. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 57,330 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

