Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Declines By 28.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Shares of KBCSF stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

