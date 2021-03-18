Short Interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Rises By 26.5%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

