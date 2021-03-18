Short Interest in ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Declines By 30.0%

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ISSDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Danske lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ISS A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

Shares of ISS A/S stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.