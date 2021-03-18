Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Rises By 31.5%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the February 11th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

IQI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 67,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,149. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

