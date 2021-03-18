Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Rises By 23.1%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.9 days.
OTCMKTS ELKMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.43.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
