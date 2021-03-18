Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Rises By 23.1%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.9 days.

OTCMKTS ELKMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91. Gold Road Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

