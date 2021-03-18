Short Interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Decreases By 23.3%

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $413.45 million, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

