Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Decreases By 30.3%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 19,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Get First Horizon alerts:

NYSE FHN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. 4,647,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Horizon by 86.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $81,685,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $35,763,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.