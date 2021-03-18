Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Drops By 25.5%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRCOY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FRCOY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.76. 7,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

