Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Decreases By 22.1%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,610,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 16,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. 3,102,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.