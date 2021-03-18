Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Declines By 19.8%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 11th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

