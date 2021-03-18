Short Interest in Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Declines By 22.4%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 11th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.