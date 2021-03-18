Short Interest in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Increases By 23.2%

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 11th total of 13,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Avantor by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,258,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 72,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.