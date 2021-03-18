Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Grows By 31.6%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 11th total of 253,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 663,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of APM opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Aptorum Group has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

