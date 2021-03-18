Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Drops By 23.1%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.