Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 154.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

