Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $9.13 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.