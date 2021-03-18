Shield Protocol Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00015719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.97 million and $224,937.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00451766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00642509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.