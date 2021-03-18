Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$40.50. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shaw Communications traded as high as C$35.00 and last traded at C$34.35, with a volume of 2530461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.85.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJR.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.30.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.19.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.