Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $40.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

SJR opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,864,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after buying an additional 407,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

