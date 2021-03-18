Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Given New $40.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $40.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SJR. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.06.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

