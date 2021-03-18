SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SharpSpring by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter worth about $2,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 277,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

