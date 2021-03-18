SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 459,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $219.98 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHSP. Roth Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

