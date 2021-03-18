Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Tim Lodge Acquires 40,000 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Tim Lodge purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178 ($2.33).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

