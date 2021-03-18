Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. 128,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,254. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

