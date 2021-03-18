Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $454,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,513. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

