Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 365,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,109,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

