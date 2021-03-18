Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,420 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 229,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

