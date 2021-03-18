Senvest Management LLC Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.55. 14,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,491. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

