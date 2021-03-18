Senvest Management LLC Sells 14,502 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up approximately 3.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 3.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $81,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,060. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

